Texas universities ban TikTok inside campus citing security concerns

The Universities of Texas have blocked access to the video-sharing app TikTok on its Wi-Fi and wired networks in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s recent directive requiring all state agencies to remove the app from government-issued devices, according to an email sent to students earlier this week.

By banning access to the app through campus Wi-Fi, the IP address associated with TikTok will be blocked. However, it can still be accessed on students’ personal phones through cellular data.

Jeff Neyland, a technology strategy advisor to UT Austin’s president, cited a December directive by Govenor Greg Abbott (R) banning TikTok from government-issued devices.

The Texas university has said that the move to ban the app inside campus will “eliminate risks to information contained in the university’s network and to our critical infrastructure.”

