Territorial Army Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 10 Posts, Who Is Eligible? Check Salary Details & More

The Indian Army has announced vacancies for officer positions in the Territorial Army. If you meet the qualifications, you can apply by visiting the official website at jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.

The application process is now open, and a total of 10 posts will be filled. Interested candidates must apply by September 27 and should carefully review all important details.

Eligibility Criteria for Territorial Army Jobs

To apply, candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognized university or institution.

Age Limit

According to the official notification, the minimum age for applicants is 18 years, and the maximum age is 42 years.

Salary Structure

Selected candidates will receive the following salaries based on their rank:

1. Lieutenant, Level 10 – ₹56,100 - ₹1,77,500

2. Captain, Level 10A – ₹61,300 - ₹1,93,900

3. Major, Level 11 – ₹69,400 - ₹2,07,200

4. Lt Colonel, Level 12A – ₹1,21,200 - ₹2,12,400

5. Colonel, Level 13 – ₹1,30,600 - ₹2,15,900

6. Brigadier, Level 13A – ₹1,39,600 - ₹2,17,600

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in an interview and a medical test.

How to Apply

To apply, candidates must complete their application form and send it along with the required documents to:

(Directorate General of Territorial Army , Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defense , ‘A’ Block, 4th Floor , Ministry of Defense Office Complex, KG Marg, New Delhi – 110001)

Additionally, the Indian Army recently initiated recruitment for the Short Service Commission course 2024, aiming to fill 379 vacancies. The registration for that process started on July 16 and will conclude on August 14, 2024.