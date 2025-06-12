 Telangana Govt Announces Introduction Of Pre-Primary Classes In 210 Schools Across State
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTelangana Govt Announces Introduction Of Pre-Primary Classes In 210 Schools Across State

Telangana Govt Announces Introduction Of Pre-Primary Classes In 210 Schools Across State

In a communication, the School Education department directed the District Education Officers to issue necessary instructions to the concerned Headmasters to initiate the enrolment of students for 2025-26 academic year. The move aims to ensure school readiness and foundational learning for students entering Class I in the next academic year, it said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Telangana Govt Announces Introduction Of Pre-Primary Classes In 210 Schools Across State | File Pic (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday announced introduction of pre-primary classes in 210 schools across the state from the 2025-26 academic year.

In a communication, the School Education department directed the District Education Officers to issue necessary instructions to the concerned Headmasters to initiate the enrolment of students for 2025-26 academic year.

The move aims to ensure school readiness and foundational learning for students entering Class I in the next academic year, it said.

Read Also
Kerala Govt Open To Revising School Timings After Samastha Flags Impact On Madrassa Students;...
article-image

"All the District Education Officers in the state are informed that 210 pre-primary sections are approved in AWP & B (Annual Work Plan & Budget) 2025-26 of Samagra Shiksha," it said.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House

Samagra Shiksha emerged by the integration of centrally sponsored schemes of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education (TE), a state government website said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on April 10, said his government is considering the introduction of pre-primary classes for underprivileged children to provide them with quality education.

This initiative, he said, would help retain these children in government schools for their primary education instead of them shifting to private institutions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With...

IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Distribute Free Textbooks To Over 61,000 Students On First Day Of School...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Distribute Free Textbooks To Over 61,000 Students On First Day Of School...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Multiple Students Admitted To Civil Hospital After Aircraft Hits BJMC UG...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Multiple Students Admitted To Civil Hospital After Aircraft Hits BJMC UG...

SBI Recruits 13,455 Junior Associates To Boost Customer Services Nationwide

SBI Recruits 13,455 Junior Associates To Boost Customer Services Nationwide

NEET PG 2025: Exam City Selection Window Opens Tomorrow; Read Official Notice here

NEET PG 2025: Exam City Selection Window Opens Tomorrow; Read Official Notice here