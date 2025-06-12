Telangana Govt Announces Introduction Of Pre-Primary Classes In 210 Schools Across State | File Pic (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday announced introduction of pre-primary classes in 210 schools across the state from the 2025-26 academic year.

In a communication, the School Education department directed the District Education Officers to issue necessary instructions to the concerned Headmasters to initiate the enrolment of students for 2025-26 academic year.

The move aims to ensure school readiness and foundational learning for students entering Class I in the next academic year, it said.

Read Also Kerala Govt Open To Revising School Timings After Samastha Flags Impact On Madrassa Students;...

"All the District Education Officers in the state are informed that 210 pre-primary sections are approved in AWP & B (Annual Work Plan & Budget) 2025-26 of Samagra Shiksha," it said.

Samagra Shiksha emerged by the integration of centrally sponsored schemes of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education (TE), a state government website said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on April 10, said his government is considering the introduction of pre-primary classes for underprivileged children to provide them with quality education.

This initiative, he said, would help retain these children in government schools for their primary education instead of them shifting to private institutions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)