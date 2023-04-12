Telangana government approve 2 new medical colleges to add 200 MBBS seats

The Telangana government is building nine medical colleges for the 2023-24 academic year | Representative mage

Establishment of a government medical college has been approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in Telangana's Khammam district. There will be 100 MBBS seats at the new medical college and the academic year will begin in 2023-24.

In the letter of intent, the National Medical Commission Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) recommended that 100 MBBS seats be approved at Government Medical College Khammam Telangana under Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal.

NMC regulations stipulate that no medical college or medical institution can be established without MARB's written permission, in response to an application.

According to NMC norms, the Telangana government will provide all infrastructure facilities, teaching faculties, and resident doctors within three months of opening the medical college.

In Telangana, Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts each received NMC approval for government medical colleges with 100 seats.

Ajay Kumar Puvvada, the transport minister, thanked the Telangana chief minister and the minister for health and family welfare in a social media post: "National Medical Commission issues letter of intent for 100 seat government medical college." Classes from this academic year 2023-24 itself.”

The Telangana government is building nine medical colleges for the 2023-24 academic year. Out of which, the NMC approved three colleges. The remaining six medical institutions will be set up at Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jangaon, and Nirmal.