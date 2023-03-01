Telangana: 16-year-old boy dies by suicide inside classroom

e-Paper Get App
The deceased student was reportedly preparing for his competitive exams and went missing after a study session that concluded at 10 pm. His peers began looking for him in all rooms when they came across the body.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
As per reports, the school has declared a two-day unofficial holiday and sent the students home. | Representative Image

Hyderabad: A Class XI student was found hanging inside a classroom in Telangana's Narsingi on Tuesday. The 16-year-old teenager was a first-year intermediate student at the Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Narsingi.

As per a report by NDTV, the other students took a lift from a stranger to take the boy to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

article-image

His peers claim that the boy was under the pressure to perform better academically which led him to take his own life. Meanwhile, his parents reportedly allege that the junior college authorities were torturing him. The parents also demonstrated outside the college asking for justice.

A case has been registered to probe the matter and an investigation has been initiated. As per reports, the school has declared a two-day unofficial holiday and sent the students home.

Mental Health Helplines

Mental Health Helplines | File

