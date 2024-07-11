Technical University of Denmark Sees Increase In Engineering Programme Applications

Technical University of Denmark |

The Technical University of Denmark (DTU) has reported a significant rise in applications for its engineering programmes, marking a continuing trend in the popularity of these courses.

As the deadline for quota 1 applications passed at noon on Friday, the university received 8,066 applications, an 8% increase from the previous year, as reported by Shiksha.

Surge in applications for BSc programmes

DTU President Anders Bjarklev expressed mixed emotions about this development. "I'm pleased to see that so many people want to study at DTU and contribute to solving society's major challenges," he said. "At the same time, it frustrates me that, due to political priorities and reforms, we are not able to admit all those who are qualified, even though the need for engineers in industry is very high and still increasing."

According to the Shiksha report, the most significant increase in interest was seen in the university's Bachelor of Science (BSc) programmes. This year's 5,342 applications marked a 14% increase over the 4,679 applications from the previous year. Furthermore, there was an 11% increase in the quantity of candidates who listed DTU as their top option.

The English-language General Engineering degree was the most popular of the BSc programmes, drawing in 894 applications. With a 28% rise in applications, this programme is still the most popular one, as reported by Shiksha. Students who complete the General Engineering BSc programme will have a broad skill set that will help them solve difficulties in the real world. The curriculum, which includes Chemistry, Biotechnology, Mathematics, and Physics, prepares students for diverse fields such as infrastructure, medicine, and artificial intelligence.

However, applications for DTU's Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) programmes did, slightly fall. According to the shiksha, there were 2,724 BEng applications this year compared to 2,795 last year, a 3% decrease in total. Despite of this decline, there were 592 more applications overall for the BSc and BEng programmes than there were the year before, indicating a rising interest in DTU's engineering curriculum.