Study In Denmark: Aarhus University Offers Scholarships Up to €15,000 For Master's Degree

Aarhus University in Denmark has announced that applications for scholarships and grants are now open, with a deadline of 15, September 2024. These scholarships are designed for a limited number of exceptionally talented applicants from outside Europe.

English Language Proficiency Documentation

Submitting a test score from TOEFL, IELTS, or Cambridge English Qualifications. The minimum required scores are:

IELTS: 6.5

TOEFL (iBT): 83

Cambridge English Qualifications: 180

Providing diplomas or certificates from previous courses. Exemptions from test scores are granted to students who have completed their Bachelor's or Master's degree at a university in Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, or the USA.

Eligibility Criteria:

Have completed a relevant and recognised Bachelor's degree equivalent to a Danish Bachelor's degree in level and length.

Meet the specific requirements for their chosen programme, including language requirements.

Candidates may take supplementary courses to meet the admission requirements of their chosen Master's programme. These courses can be taken before, during, or after completing their Bachelor's degree programme.

What is the application process:

The application process is conducted entirely online and includes several phases:

Detailed information about the applicant’s previous education.

Fill the Contact details and personal data.

Selection of the programme the applicant want to pursue.

Uploading necessary documents such as transcripts, test scores, and diplomas.

"Please note that changes cannot be made after your application has been submitted. However, your application can be reopened for the purpose of uploading additional documentation. In this instance, the university will contact you to let you know which documentation is required," states the official announcement.

It is important to note that students from the EU/EEA/Switzerland are not eligible for these scholarships, which are available exclusively for Master's degree programmes and are awarded to applicants who are liable to pay tuition fees.

For more information and to apply, candidates are advised to visit the Aarhus University website.