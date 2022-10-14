e-Paper Get App
Teachers in UP’s Muzaffarnagar banned to wear jeans, T-shirts

A strict action will be taken against the teachers if they fail to follow the instructions issued in this regard.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 14, 2022, 12:16 PM IST
Representative Photo | Unsplash
Muzaffarnagar: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar have issued an order directing all government school and college teachers to avoid wearing jeans and T-shirts during duty hours as it may put a 'wrong impression' on students.

As per an official order, issued by District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Gajender Singh the teachers have been asked to stay away from the casual and a circular regarding the dress code has been released.

"I was on an inspection of schools and saw some teachers wearing jeans and T-shirts in classrooms. I warned them to stay away from this casual approach. Now, I have released a circular regarding the dress code," Singh said.

Heavy rains: Schools to remain closed in various UP districts today
According to the circular, a strict action will be taken against the teachers if they fail to follow the instructions issued in this regard.

"It is a matter of discipline. Not only students and teachers, but principals should follow the dress code too. If teachers dress modestly, it makes a good impression on students. Then, students will also follow their teachers. This order is applicable to female teachers as well. They need to wear sari or salwar-kameez," DIOS said.

Singh added that if someone does not follow the directive, he/she will face departmental action and bad entry in their record book.

