Heavy rains: Schools to remain closed in various UP districts today

A state government official said higher educational institutions will remain closed in the districts where the authorities have declared holiday in view of heavy rains.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
Representative Image | FPJ
Lucknow: With heavy rains lashing several parts of Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow district administration has declared holiday for all schools and higher educational institutions on Tuesday.

A statement issued by District Magistrate of Lucknow Suryapal Gangwar said that schools will remain closed on Tuesday.

Citing a government order, the DM said all higher educational institutions will also remain closed on Tuesday.

Special Secretary, Higher Education Department, Manoj Kumar has said in an order sent to the Director of Higher Education and all the regional higher education officers that in view of the possibility of heavy rains in the state, District Magistrates of many districts have declared holidays in educational institutions and such orders issued by the district magistrates would also be applicable to higher educational institutions.

Earlier on Sunday, the district authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad had ordered closure of schools on Monday.

