Teacher's Day 2024: Recognising Best Educators From Greenlawns, Awami High, Bombay Cambridge, Podar International, & More Schools!

List of teachers from 5 schools who featured in our special edition | FPJ

In our special Teacher's Day edition, The Free Press Journal proudly featured a selection of remarkable educators who have made a significant impact in their respective schools. These 46 teachers from 24 schools stand out not just for their dedication, but for their unique contributions to the lives of their students. While their principals nominated them, we also realised that they had many hidden talents.

Here's a list of teachers from 5 schools who featured in our special edition:

Dr. Caroline Vaz from Greenlawns High School, Warden Road, Mumbai, has been nominated as one of the best teachers from her school. Besides managing her responsibilities as the principal, she also teaches mathematics. Her passion for teaching, influenced by her own teacher Ms. Pamela Martins, has kept her motivated.

Dr. Caroline Vaz from Greenlawns High School, Warden Road. | FPJ

Caroline says, "I was so influenced by my teacher that I always wanted to become one like her. According to her, no matter what one's qualifications are, one can never be a good teacher without passion. Even though I studied medicine, my love for teaching led me to switch careers."

Nivedita Wadkar, another teacher from Greenlawns High School, has been nominated as the best teacher for her exceptional talent in art and her willingness to take on any task.

Ms. Nivedita Wadkar from Greenlawns High School, Warden Road. | FPJ

Known as the "Yes person" of the school, she never says no to any work, whether it involves events, invitations, or preparing cards.



Kavitha Mendonsa, a mathematics teacher, and Rachna Verma, a humanities teacher, have both been selected as the best teachers from SVKM's CNM School.

Ms. Kavitha Mendonsa from SVKM's CNM School. | FPJ

Their smiles, positive attitudes, and excellent relationships with colleagues are key factors in their selection.

Ms. Rachna Verma from SVKM's CNM School. | FPJ

Kavita Sanghvi, the principal, said, "They take on all tasks with a positive attitude, and students love their classes and look forward to them."

Akshata Mogaveera and Sweta Singh from OES International School, Vashi, have been nominated as the best teachers from their school.

Ms. Akshata Mogaveera from OES International School, Vashi. | FPJ

Describing their fit for this category, Dr. Rashmi Choudhri, the principal, says, "Both are very committed and hardworking. They also have a strong command over their subjects and are attentive to their students' emotional needs.

Ms. Sweta Singh from OES International School, Vashi. | FPJ

While Akshata teaches math and Sweta teaches chemistry and biology, both maintain healthy communication with their students, allowing them to share their concerns."

Principal Saba Patel, nominated as the best teacher along with Zhora Sakhrekar from Anjuman-I-Islam Dr. M.I.J Girls High School and Junior College, Bandra, is recognized for her academic skills.

Ms. Saba Ishrat Patel from Anjuman-I-Islam Dr M.I.J Girls' High School and Jr College, Bandra W. | FPJ

Saba’s passion for teaching, combined with her patience and tolerance, makes her stand out.

Ms Zohra Sakhrekar from Anjuman-I-Islam Dr M.I.J Girls High School and Jr College, Bandra West | FPJ

Zhora is noted for her hard work and dedication, never shying away from putting in time and effort.

Rehnuma Shaikh was selected as the best teacher from Awami High school and Junior College for her outstanding contributions to education.

Mrs. Rehnuma Shaikh from Awami High School and Junior College | FPJ

Mohini Redkar and Jyoti Sagwekar were chosen as the best teachers from Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri EAST, in recognition of their exceptional teaching skills and dedication.

Ms. Mohini Redkar from Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri East | FPJ

Ms. Jyoti Sagwekar from Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri East | FPJ

Rohan Adsule and Gurpreet Khalsi were chosen as the best teachers from Podar International School, Cambridge Assessment International Education, Powai.

Ms. Gurpreet Khalsi from Podar International School, Powai. | FPJ

Mr. Rohan Adsule from Podar International School, CAIE, Powai. | FPJ

This recognition is part of our special Teacher's Day edition, where we celebrated the outstanding contributions and dedication of teachers who have significantly impacted their students' lives.