TANCET 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check details here

The registration process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, or TANCET 2022, will close tomorrow, April 18. The commencement of TANCET 2022 registration process was done on March 30, 2022.

Applicants will be able to fill the TANCET application form on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu till 4 pm tomorrow. The TANCET 2022 will be conducted by The Anna University on May 14 and May 15, 2022.

While the entrance test for the MCA, MBA will be held on Saturday (May 14), the exams for ME / M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan courses will be held on Sunday (May 15).

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 02:56 PM IST