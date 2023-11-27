Tamil Nadu Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Hall Tickets Out, Exam On December 10

Indore: JEE Main 2024 Needs More Focused Study As Topics Cut Down; Last Date Of Registration on Nov 30 | Representative image

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) issued the hall ticket for the upcoming police constable recruitment exam scheduled for December 10, 2023. Aspirants can download their admit cards from tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The TNUSRB PC hall ticket encompasses crucial details such as the candidate's name, exam venue, date and time, exam name, and relevant exam day guidelines.

The registration period, which began on August 18 and concluded on September 17, marked the initiation of the recruitment drive aiming to fill 3,359 vacant positions in Grade-II constable, Grade-II jail warders, and fireman roles.

It is mandatory for the aspirants to carry the hard copy of their individual hall ticket along with a valid ID proof to the exam venue in order to appear for the exam hassle free. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted to the students who fail to bring TNUSRB PC admit card with them.

Here Are The Steps To Download The Admit Card For TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment Exam:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of TNUSRB - tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Step 2 - Go to the 'TNUSRB PC Recruitment 2023 admit card' tab.

Step 3 - Key in your correct credential to login.

Step 4 - The admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5 - Check if all the details are correct.

Step 6 - Download and print the copy for future use.

The Eligibility criteria for TNUSRB PC Recruitment exam 2023 is for the candidate to be under the age group of 18 to 26 years as of July 1, 2023. The candidate should also have passed their Class 10 exams from a recognized board or institution.