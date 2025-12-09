 Tamil Nadu Govt Schools To Get Robotics Labs As State Rolls Out New STEM Education Initiative
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTamil Nadu Govt Schools To Get Robotics Labs As State Rolls Out New STEM Education Initiative

Tamil Nadu Govt Schools To Get Robotics Labs As State Rolls Out New STEM Education Initiative

Tamil Nadu is launching a robotics education initiative for Classes 6 to 9 in government schools, setting up 15 robotics labs across districts. Developed with Anna University, the practical course focuses 90% on experiments in electronics, robotics, and drones. Fully state-funded after central support was withdrawn, the program aims to enhance early STEM learning with certified assessments.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Govt Schools To Get Robotics Labs As State Rolls Out New STEM Education Initiative | https://sdepscor.org/

Chennai: Students studying in Classes 6 to 9 in government schools across Tamil Nadu will soon learn the basics of electronics, robotics, and drone operations through hands-on experiments, as the School Education Department launches a new robotics education initiative to strengthen STEM learning at an early age.

Details

As part of a pilot programme, 15 robotics laboratories are being set up across an equal number of districts to spark student interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The syllabus for the new course is being prepared by the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in collaboration with Anna University, which is also serving as the knowledge partner for the project.

FPJ Shorts
IMF Approves Fresh Disbursement Of $1.2 Billion To Pakistan, Highlighting The Country
IMF Approves Fresh Disbursement Of $1.2 Billion To Pakistan, Highlighting The Country "Maintained Stability" Despite Floods
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Steps In To Redevelop 388 Dilapidated SoBo Buildings As Private Developers Back Out
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Steps In To Redevelop 388 Dilapidated SoBo Buildings As Private Developers Back Out
Maharashtra Govt Probes 719 Employees Over Fake Disability Certificates, Strict Action Promised
Maharashtra Govt Probes 719 Employees Over Fake Disability Certificates, Strict Action Promised
Sunny Leone Launches 'Potions', A Cocktail-Bar In Delhi That Serves Views Of Qutub Minar & Mehrauli
Sunny Leone Launches 'Potions', A Cocktail-Bar In Delhi That Serves Views Of Qutub Minar & Mehrauli
Read Also
ABVP Demands Student Union Elections Across All Universities, Including In Madhya Pradesh
article-image

According to a senior official from the department, the course structure will be heavily practical in nature, with 90 per cent of the sessions devoted to experiments and projects and only 10 per cent to classroom theory.

Students will perform 10 carefully designed experiments during the course, covering real-world applications of electronics, robotics and basic scientific principles. Each student will receive two hours a week of dedicated lab time.

Each robotics lab is being established at a cost of Rs 40 lakh and will be equipped with 11 types of advanced kits, including robotics STEM workstations, design and prototype virtual labs, multifunctional robotics kits and a smart dustbin programme.

Apart from robotics, students will also be introduced to foundational concepts in physics and electronics using real-life problem-solving models.

Read Also
Haryana Cabinet Approves New Merit-Based Teacher Transfer Policy For Fairness & Transparency
article-image

At the end of the programme, Anna University will conduct practical assessments, and students who successfully complete the course will receive certificates issued by the university.

The robotics labs were originally planned under the centrally sponsored Samagra Shiksha scheme, with a proposal to establish such facilities in 38 schools across all districts. However, the Union government later withheld the approved funds, citing differences with the state over the three-language formula linked to PM SHRI schools.

Following this setback, the Tamil Nadu government decided to fully fund the initiative on its own and implement it in phases.

Read Also
CSIR UGC NET 2025 Exam City Slip Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Exam On Dec 18
article-image

In the first phase, robotics labs are being set up in 15 districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Pudukkottai, Vellore, Salem, Thoothukudi, Tirupathur, Tiruvarur, Dharmapuri, Tiruchirappalli, Kallakurichi, Coimbatore, Sivaganga, and Virudhunagar.

After the syllabus and textbooks are finalised, formal student training in these labs will begin, marking a major step toward integrating future-ready skills into government school education.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Nanded Zilla Parishad Teacher Suspended For Dancing Drunk In Classroom

Maharashtra: Nanded Zilla Parishad Teacher Suspended For Dancing Drunk In Classroom

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Scooters To 11,250 Top-Scoring Students Under Merit Award...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Scooters To 11,250 Top-Scoring Students Under Merit Award...

ABVP Demands Student Union Elections Across All Universities, Including In Madhya Pradesh

ABVP Demands Student Union Elections Across All Universities, Including In Madhya Pradesh

Haryana Cabinet Approves New Merit-Based Teacher Transfer Policy For Fairness & Transparency

Haryana Cabinet Approves New Merit-Based Teacher Transfer Policy For Fairness & Transparency

CSIR UGC NET 2025 Exam City Slip Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Exam On Dec 18

CSIR UGC NET 2025 Exam City Slip Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Exam On Dec 18