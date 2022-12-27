e-Paper Get App
Tamil Nadu: Former CM Panneerselvam demands regularisation of govt school teachers

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Expelled AIADMK coordinator and former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam | Photo: PTI
Chennai: Deposed AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on Tuesday demanded regularisation of part-time teachers in government schools of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, the former Chief Minister said that around 12,000 teachers are working on a part-time basis in government schools and wanted them to be made permanent government staff.

Read Also
TN: Govt school teacher suspended for corporal punishment to Class 1 student
article-image

These teachers are working part-time as dance, music, drawing, and physical education teachers. Notably, the DMK had in its 2021 election manifesto, promised to regularise the service of these part-time teachers but even after more than one-and-a-half years into power, the DMK did not meet its promise.

Though these teachers were working on a part-time basis, they were discharging all the duties of regular teachers, OPS said. However, the part-time teachers were paid a meager Rs 10,000 per month as salary which was grossly inadequate.

He said that the DMK government must fulfill its poll promise and regularise the service of the part-time teachers with immediate effect.

