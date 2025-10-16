Kerala: Students Protest Over Class 9 Boy's Suicide In Palakkad, Demand Action Against Teacher | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palakkad (Kerala): Students' protest at Kannadi Higher Secondary School here, held on Thursday morning over the suicide of a Class 9 boy, was called off following the suspension of a teacher and the headmistress.

Arjun (14), son of Jayakrishnan of Pallanchathanur near here, was found hanging in his bedroom around 4.30 pm on Tuesday, according to police sources. Kuzhalmannam police have registered a case of unnatural death based on a complaint filed by the parents.

About The Case

According to the FIR, Arjun took the extreme step after he felt depressed when his mother questioned him over certain messages sent by him through Instagram and mentioned the possibility of shifting him to another school.

The relatives alleged that a teacher had also warned Arjun for sending messages on social media. "We later came to know from other students that a teacher told him his actions could invite a cyber case and that he might be arrested," a relative of Arjun said.

Students affiliated with various political outfits - including the Kerala Students Union (KSU), Students Federation of India (SFI), and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - joined the protest held on the school premises.

The student held a demonstration demanding action against the teacher who had reprimanded Arjun.

The protesting students also prevented the headmistress from leaving her office.

"The parents have found that Arjun was sending messages to other children. The teacher only cautioned a group of students, including Arjun, about the misuse of social media. There were also issues within the family," the headmistress Lissy told reporters.

She said the school had arranged a counselling session for Arjun and his mother.

"We had even fixed the date for it after the mother requested help to understand any parenting-related issues. She had told us that Arjun often locked himself in his room and threatened his parents," Lissey said.

Meanwhile, members of the management said they held a meeting with the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) representatives in the wake of the protest.

"We have decided to suspend Asha teacher and headmistress Lissy. The suspension is not meant as punishment for any lapses but to ensure a fair probe into the incident. They have been asked to stay away from the school until the investigation is completed," a member of the management told reporters.

After the disciplinary action was announced, the protesting students called off their demonstration.

The management said that the school will function normally from Tuesday.

