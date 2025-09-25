Tamil Nadu: 3 ITI Students Detained For Ragging Classmate In Madurai; Released On Bail | File Pic (Representative Image)

Madurai: Three students of a government Industrial Training Institute in Chekkanoorani near here were detained for allegedly ragging their classmate and later released on bail, police said on Wednesday.

Since all three were juveniles they were detained and later granted bail.

A case has been registered against the students involved in the crime.

On Wednesday, a top police official told PTI: "The students have been booked. They have been suspended from the institution as well.

They were released by the Judicial Magistrate later on bail. Separate trial will go on hereafter (for justice to be served)." The hostel warden has been suspended pending an official enquiry, sources said.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the government ITI, clarified that the accused students were fellow batchmates of the victims and not seniors as had been reported on September 23.

"All the three students were his classmates and they have been detained by the police", the official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The incident came to light after it went viral on the social media on September 23.

In the video clip, a student pursuing a course at the ITI was allegedly ragged by his classmates.

Three of his classmates were purportedly seen removing the clothes of the victim and hitting him with a slipper in his hostel room in Checkanurani near here.

Following the incident, the parents of the victim lodged a complaint with the police.

