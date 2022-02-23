Supreme Court won't entertain plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams for classes 10 & 12 to be conducted by CBSE and other boards

Supreme Court refused to entertain plea by petitioners seeking cancellation of board exams for class 10 and 12 today in the hearing.

On Tuesday, a bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar directed that the standing counsel for the CBSE and other respondents be provided with an advance copy of the petition. The counsel for petitioner Anubha Shrivastava Sahai raised the issue and asked the panel to schedule an urgent hearing seeking cancellation of offline board exams for class 10 & 12.

However, the Plea filed by child right activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai against the State Boards, CBSE, ICSE, NIOS was rejected on Wednesday by the Supreme Court, as it decided to not entertain such pleas.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 02:36 PM IST