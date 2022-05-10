Supreme Court to hear plea on NEET PG 2022 postponement

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, has agreed to hear a petition moved by All India Medical Students Association, which seeks to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 exam, according to Live Law. The students have said that the exam, which has been scheduled for May 21, clashes with the ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021.

Last month, the Supreme Court denied a request to extend the internship deadline for NEET-PG 2022 to July 31 because it would disturb the academic calendar. Many students requested an extension to the internship deadline, claiming that they were unable to complete the internship because they were summoned to participate in COVID-19 activities. Following an earlier order by the Court to consider student representation, the Centre extended the original deadline of March 31 to July 31.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 02:38 PM IST