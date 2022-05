The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, refused to entertain a plea that asked for a reduction in the qualifying percentage for NEET-BDS 2021 admissions, according to Live Law.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 04:01 PM IST