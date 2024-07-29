Study in Canada: York University VC Discusses Impact of Diplomatic Tensions, New Study Permit Cap |

Mumbai: Dr. Rhonda L. Lenton, York University’s eighth President and Vice-Chancellor, talks about the latest development at University -- including the establishment of a medical school, launching of a new campus in Markham, and other initiatives meant to improve students' overseas experiences -- in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal. The VC of the Toronto-based university also talks about the impact of diplomatic tensions between Canada and India on students' registration. Additionally, she elaborates on popular programmes among Indian students, mental health resources, and the university’s approach to student accommodation and medical emergencies.

FPJ: How have diplomatic tensions between India and Canada affected York University in terms of the inflow of Indian students?

Lenton: Yes, the geopolitical tensions between India and Canada, combined with the federal government's international student cap, have significantly impacted our international student applications by about 50%. Many students mistakenly believed they couldn't secure a place in Canada. However, in Ontario alone, we have 23 publicly assisted universities, 24 colleges, and over 500 registered career colleges. The rapid growth that concerned the government occurred in registered career colleges, not universities.

FPJ: What are the statistics for Indian students at York University?

Lenton: In 2023-24, we have 1,266 undergraduate and 380 graduate students from India, totaling 1,645, which is 18.3% of our international student body. India and China are our largest sources of international students.

FPJ: What's new at York University, especially for international students?

Lenton: We have a brand new campus opening in Markham, north of the Keele campus, focusing on programmes in technology and entrepreneurship, which are highly attractive to international students and meet talent needs in Canada and beyond. The campus opens this September. We've received government approval to develop a medical school, addressing the critical need for family and primary care doctors in Canada. There's a high demand for medical education among both international and domestic students. Another thing we have is Water Academy, we have been invited by the United Nations to be the academic host of the Water Academy. This initiative connects universities, private industry, government to tackle water equity and sustainability issues worldwide, especially in the context of climate change. Lastly, we offer various programmes to diversify the international experiences for our students, through dual degree programmes, placements, summer institutes, and globally networked learning courses.

FPJ: Can you tell me more about the medical school? Is it open to international students?

Lenton: International students are welcome to apply. We’re also exploring collaborations with other universities worldwide. We aim to open the first cohort in 2028, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including residencies.

FPJ: What programmes will the medical school offer?

Lenton: The school will focus on primary care, such as family medicine, pediatrics, geriatrics, general surgery, maternal obstetrics, and psychiatry. The school will follow a community-based learning model that is longitudinal integrated curriculum (LIC). Students will gain practical experience in hospitals and community healthcare clinics.

FPJ: What is the curriculum for the course?

Lenton: The curriculum includes a three-year medical programme with a special two-year bridging programme for students coming directly from high school, allowing them to complete their education in five years instead of the typical eight or nine.

FPJ: What are the most popular programs among Indian students?

Lenton: Indian students are interested in a wide variety of programmes. Indian students are drawn to IT, business, and health-related programmes. Our medical school and various other departments also attract students from diverse fields. For instance, we have a huge number of international students in nursing, where they often need to bridge certain gaps such as specific course components, English language proficiency, or Canadian work experience. To address these needs, we've developed the Internationally Educated Professionals (IEP) pathways. These programmes allow students with degrees from other countries to fast-track their education by starting at an advanced level and gaining necessary skills and experience.

FPJ: What help does the York University provide to the Indian students during job difficulties?

Lenton: We have work programmes for students while they are on campus, providing relevant work experience as part of their studies, sometimes for academic credit. Our student career and counselling office works with students and employers, inviting employers to engage with students. We support entrepreneurial students through our YSpace initiative. This programme offers extensive resources for students interested in starting their own businesses. We have YSpace offices in Markham and on Keele campus, and we are also planning to launch a digital YSpace for online support. This will include work-integrated learning and experiential education.

FPJ: What is the bridging program?

Lenton: This programme helps educated professionals to enter in the Ontario labour market, offering access to jobs and professional licensure in fields like accounting, auditing, emergency management, finance, and IT. We also offer academic bridging courses for women through the School of Women's Studies, focusing on writing, speaking skills, and exploring university study opportunities.

FPJ: Are mental health resources available for students at the York University?

Lenton: We take a preventative approach to mental health, addressing issues before they become severe. We ask students about their housing preferences, such as living on campus or with a family, and ensure all students connect with clubs during orientation to prevent isolation. Our comprehensive mental health strategy includes a drop-in service for immediate support, diverse counsellors for cultural understanding, and options for online or group sessions.

FPJ: How does the university encourage students to talk about their mental health?

Lenton: We use various strategies to make students feel comfortable discussing their mental health. We also have systems in place to detect if a student might be in crisis. For example, if we notice a sudden drop in a student’s grades or frequent absences, we reach out confidentially to check if they need help and to inform them about available services. Using a variety of approaches helps us ensure we’re supporting our students' mental health effectively.

FPJ: How does the university handle student medical emergencies?

Lenton: We have comprehensive medical facilities on campus. We have partnerships on campus for immediate medical needs, including a mental health clinic. We plan to develop our own clinic with the opening of the medical school, providing more on-campus doctors. For serious emergencies, we have strong relationships with nearby hospitals to ensure that students receive the necessary care. Our preventative measures and effective response systems contribute to the rarity of severe medical crises. If a student requires hospitalisation, we coordinate with the hospital to ensure regular follow-ups and ongoing support.

FPJ: How is York University addressing student accommodation?

Lenton: We are in the preliminary stages of building a housing project for our community members, addressing the housing concerns in Toronto. While many first-year students prefer on-campus housing, others seek more independence and choose to live in the community. To address this, we are developing a multi-purpose housing strategy that will cater to the needs of our entire community, including students, staff, and faculty. This approach aims to alleviate housing concerns and provide more options for everyone associated with York University.