Study In Australia: Busting 5 Common Myths Around Studying Abroad With Study Canberra

Studying abroad is often surrounded by myths that deter students from pursuing this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Study Canberra is here to debunk some of these myths, revealing the many benefits of studying abroad.

With its top-ranked universities, vibrant cultural scene and excellent quality of life, Canberra offers everything a student needs for personal growth, academic enrichment, and career opportunities. The city boasts a welcoming community, cutting-edge research facilities, and a plethora of recreational activities, making it an ideal destination for international students.

Myth: Studying abroad is only for the privileged, scholarships are hard to get.

While studying abroad can be an expensive affair, there are numerous ways to reduce the associated costs. One significant way is through the plethora of scholarship opportunities offered by universities in Canberra, allowing international students to achieve their dream education in Australia. Moreover, studying abroad provides unique benefits regardless of the approach, such as adapting to a foreign culture, fostering self-dependence, skill development and increased reliability.

Universities offering great scholarship opportunities in Canberra include:

University of Canberra (UoC)- Ranked in the top 10% of the world’s best young universities, it provides scholarships for up to 25% off the total tuition fees across a wide range of disciplines at undergraduate, postgraduate and research levels, which are majorly awarded on academic achievement.

Australian National University (ANU)- This world-renowned institution awards its scholarships to students who bring forth academic excellence and to those with great athletic performance. ANU has been known to offer opportunities to students with financial hardships.

Australian Catholic University (ACU)- With doors open for academically gifted students and those seeking financial support, ACU also extends to students with scholarships that may have once remained unawarded.

University of New South Wales Canberra (UNSW)- Ranked in the top 20 universities globally, UNSW is expanding its presence in Canberra with a new campus starting construction in 2025. There are a range of scholarship options for remote and campus programmes.

Myth: International students often feel neglected

Australia’s capital is a progressive and inclusive city, with over 15,000 international students from over 100 nations enrolled each year.

With over one-quarter of its residents born overseas, international students will always feel welcome and included. Canberra is a member of the Welcoming Cities Network, a national network of towns and cities committed to an Australia where everyone can belong and participate.

Orientation Week at Canberra's universities allows students to network, join a student club or group, and form new friendships, helping international students transition smoothly into campus life. Finding your community, your people and your place in Canberra is effortless, as the city hosts numerous free events throughout the year, including live gigs, top exhibitions and festivals. The community goes above and beyond to ensure everyone feels at home.

Myth: It’s too difficult to find student accommodation

International students in Australia have various accommodation options including shared houses, private rentals, homestays and managed student accommodations. In some cities, it has become harder for students to find suitable housing, however, Canberra offers the highest number of purpose-built student rooms per capita in Australia. Canberra’s two largest universities, the ANU and the UoC offer guaranteed student accommodation for new international undergraduate students and some post-graduate students.

Myth: Unpaid internships are nothing more than a curriculum requirement

Internships and Work Integrated Learnings (WIL) are often considered essential components of the academic journey. Although these internships are sometimes unpaid, they offer benefits that extend beyond monetary compensation. Learning on the job enables students to work on real-world projects and gain experience that can be added to their resume. Interacting directly with professionals in their field allows students to build their networks and refine their chosen career path and can help secure well-fitted, interest-driven jobs after graduation.

Myth: Part-time employment opportunities are limited for international students

International students seeking part-time and casual employment in Canberra receive equal pay and the same workplace rights as all workers in Australia. The city offers lucrative job opportunities for students, boasting one of the highest average incomes and highest employment rates in Australia. Many businesses in Canberra rely on casual student employees to operate, particularly in the hospitality and retail sectors.

The article has been provided by the Australian High Commission (written by the local authority)