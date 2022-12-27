Students who indulge in unfair practices during exams must be dealt with 'heavy hand': Delhi HC

Delhi HC | File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has observed that students who indulge in unfair practices like cheating in exams should not be shown any leniency, and instead, they must be taught a lesson and must be dealt with a "heavy hand".

"Students, who resort to unfair means and get away with it, cannot build this nation. They cannot be dealt with leniently and they should be made to learn a lesson not to adopt unfair means in their life," a division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said while they also observed that the University has been lenient in imposing category IV punishment rather than rusticating the cheaters.

The bench observed it while it was dealing with a plea by Yogesh Parihar, an engineering student, who had challenged the Delhi Technical University's (DTU) order for canceling his second-semester exams after he was caught using unfair means in examinations in two subjects.

Earlier, the single judge of the High Court had refused to interfere with the DTU order.

Parihar was punished under category IV and was denied permission to write exams by the DTU's Vice-Chancellor (VC). His registration for the third semester was also canceled and he was asked to register himself again for the second semester.

The DTU told the court that another student was found with a mobile phone. After further investigation, it was found that there is a WhatsApp group of 22 students, including Parihar, called "Ans" where answers to the questions and the question papers were being circulated amongst them.

The court said that the VC's decision does not require any interference as per their arguments and documents presented.

"This court, while exercising its jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, and after looking into the decision-making process, the facts that have been taken into account and as to whether the reasoning given by the authorities below is so arbitrary that no man of prudence would reach such a conclusion, is of the opinion that the decision of the College Authorities and the Order of the learned Single Judge do not require any interference from this Court," the bench said.



The court observed that it is quite unfair of these students to indulge in such practices as it gives them an unfair advantage against students who would have worked hard to take their exams.