Students In Delhi Face Turmoil Due To Manipur Violence

(PTI)

The ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur has shaken the lives of Manipuri students living away from home. The situation has affected their finances, mental health and has also altered the relationship between the two communities staying away from their home state.

“My parents cannot send me money so it's affecting me and leaving me to fend for myself”, said a student from Churachandpur, currently in the third year of undergraduate studies at DU. The student further shared that the situation has led her to experience bouts of nervous attacks and has made her vulnerable.

The Internet ban in Manipur has left the students staying in Delhi struggling financially since a major, if not all, part of their income used to come from home.

Many students have taken up jobs at call centres, shops, restaurants, etc while others have moved in with their relatives.

A student from Imphal, studying at DU’s South Campus and living with relatives, said that her brother has also started working to manage finances along with her uncle. The student said her mental health has been affected by the unrest.

On May 3, the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM), in opposition to the Manipur High Court order, organised a solidarity march throughout the state. The HC order asked the Manipur State government to send a recommendation to the Centre demanding the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (STs) list.

In response to the escalating violence on May 4, the Centre invoked Article 355 of the Constitution which empowers the Centre to take necessary steps to protect a State against external aggression or internal disturbances as part of emergency provisions.

The state has witnessed the displacement of 9000 people, over a dozen people have been killed, hundreds have been wounded as per the reports. Buildings, homes, vehicles and other property and belongings have been destroyed though the number of fatalities have not yet been confirmed officially.

Several students joined the protests staged at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the communal violence in Manipur in the last week of May.

A student from DU who was a part of the protest held on 31 May said that the protest enabled her to ensure that she could voice out her opinions.

“It was my job to at least be present for our people in this peaceful protest. It felt empowering to see my people come together,” said another Manipuri student who is currently living in Delhi to complete her BCom degree.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur are affecting the lives of many outstation students who come from Manipur or the neighbouring states. A History student living in the national capital says members of other communities have started using slurs against them.

A Kuki student shared that she has distanced herself from the Meitei community in general but remains in touch and on good terms with her Meitei friends.

Some Kuki students from DU have also expressed their demand for a separate state. The demand grows from unsatisfactory governance, lack of transparent forest policies, and recognition of new villages.

Though their lives have been affected, the students acknowledge the support they have received from their friends and families in the past few days.

“Amidst all the chaos, my friends and relatives in Delhi have been my silver lining,” says a student who lives with relatives in Delhi for her studies.