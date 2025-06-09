Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar folds his hands after a student asks a question in English during a public hearing in Baran. His humorous reaction, caught on video, has gone viral. | X/@AdvRajendraPal

A viral video from Rajasthan's Baran district features a candid moment between a schoolgirl and the Education Minister of the state, Madan Dilawar. During a public grievance hearing, the minister was caught off guard when a student addressed him in English, sparking both laughter and a larger conversation about rural education.

Assisting at an open public hearing held at the District Council auditorium in Baran on Friday, Education Minister Madan Dilawar was hearing local grievances when a student, Damini Hada, stood up to ask questions in fluent English. The minister was caught unawares for a moment. He smiled and laughed, folded his hands and held his ears, saying, "I'm a village man; I don’t understand English. Please ask in Hindi." His light-hearted response elicited laughter from the audience.

Student Raises Serious Concerns Regarding Government Schools

After switching to Hindi, Damini raised serious issues about the poor condition of government schools in the district. She pointed out that most school buildings were in disrepair, there were a large number of teacher shortages, and there were required resources lacking.

Speaking firmly and unhesitantly, Damini underscored how numerous villages even have no schools to begin with, requiring students to travel for miles for primary education. She further emphasized the need for modern education tools, noting that most schools still don’t have access to computers or projectors.

Minister Responds to Concerns

Education Minister Dilawar listened to her concerns and acknowledged that the government is making efforts to improve the quality of government schools. However, Damini pointed out that in many areas, development is still slow and basic infrastructure remains missing in several villages.

Praise for Damini’s Courage and Clarity

Damini’s fearless approach and confidence left a strong impression on everyone present. By voicing not just her own concerns but those of students across the district, she sparked an important discussion on rural education.