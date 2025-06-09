DUSU President Ronak Khatri Protests Outside Likely Residence Of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Over Student Metro Fare Concession

X @ronak_khatrii & File Pic

New Delhi: DUSU President and Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) leader Ronak Khatri, along with his supporters, staged a protest on Sunday outside the likely official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, demanding concession in metro fares for students.

The demonstrators demanded a 50 per cent concession on Delhi Metro fares for college students -- ?a promise they claimed has remained unfulfilled for over a decade.

DUSU President Ronak Khatri's Tweet

In a post on X, the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Khatri said, "I applied tilak on the new residence of former DUSU President and present Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and requested that her 100 days of tenure are over." "Her party (ABVP) has been promising metro concession passes to students for the past 12-15 years," he said in the post.

He added that a formal letter of demand was submitted at Gupta's residence. "Now it is expected that her triple-engine government will soon implement the metro concession pass in the interest of students," he said.

Rekha Gupta, a former student of Daulat Ram College and a senior Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Praishad (ABVP) leader, served as the general secretary of DUSU in 1995 and its president in 1996. Her rise to the post of chief minister is seen as a significant moment for student leaders transitioning to mainstream politics.

In another post on X, Khatri remarked, "Metro concession pass has been a long-standing demand of Delhi University students. The BJP-led Centre kept denying it, blaming the AAP-led state. Now, with a triple-engine government, I hope the dormer DUSU president and current Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji will become the students' voice and deliver on this promise."

