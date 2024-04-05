State Service Mains Exam 2024 Schedule Released By CGPSC, 242 Vacancies Available!

Representative Picture

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has officially unveiled the eagerly awaited schedule for the State Service Mains Exam 2024. The commission is set to administer the State Service Mains Exam from June 14, 2024, onward, spanning various locations across the state.

Candidates who have passed the State Service Preliminary Exam 2024 and are aspiring for various Administrative positions can check the detailed examination schedule on the official website of CGPSC, psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the brief notification released, the State Service Mains examination will take place across the state from June 24 to 27, 2024. The detailed exam timetable, indicating the subjects and papers, is readily available on the official website, which will help the eligible candidates to plan accordingly. Those who are interested can download the detailed schedule through the link provided on the website.

On February 11, 2024, the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) conducted the State Service Preliminary Examination across the entire state. CGPSC had advertised 242 vacancies across various administrative roles, such as Deputy District Magistrate, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and others, and started a recruitment campaign.

To apply for the exam, candidates must go through a selection process that involves three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The main examination is scheduled to take place from June 24th to June 27th, 2024. The CGPSC aims to provide equal employment opportunities to all eligible candidates and ensures a fair and transparent selection process.

To obtain more information about the exam and the application process, please visit the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in. The website contains important details such as the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, and application deadlines.

The State Service Mains Exam has been scheduled to take place from June 24 to 27, 2024 by the commission. The exam will be held in various centers located in Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur, and Raipur. It will be conducted in two shifts; the first shift will be from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm and the second shift from 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm. The Language and Essay exams are scheduled for June 24, 2024, while the General Studies exams for various papers will take place from June 25 to 27, 2024.

The admit card for the exam are expected to be released 10 days before the exam. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for latest updates on the said exam.