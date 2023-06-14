State Education Director Seeks Report on 218 City Schools Without RTE Approval

State Education Director Seeks Report on 218 City Schools | Representative image

Mumbai: The state Director of Education (Primary) has directed the Deputy Director of Education for Mumbai region to act against 218 schools in the city that are allegedly running without the Right to Education (RTE) Act approval. These schools have been operating without recognition for RTE for the past several years, having failed to get it renewed, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had revealed in an RTI reply in March.

Sharad Gosavai, the Director of Education, in a letter to Sandeep Saganve, the Deputy Director for Mumbai region, said that the claim about 218 schools lacking RTE approval is serious and ask him to look into the issue according to the rules and policies in place and submit a report.

According to the RTE Act, schools are expected to renew their RTE approval every three years. The schools are examined periodically on various parameters before being granted approval.

Under the RTE Act, 25% of the total seats are reserved for the socio-economically weaker sections of society. The schools are expected to provide free education to these children and claim reimbursement from central as well as state governments.

The Act also requires all schools to adhere to 10 infrastructure standards, such as a compound wall, toilets, drinking water, playgrounds, etc. Every three years, the schools must submit an application for an extension/renewal of recognition or accreditation.

Without RTE approval, the schools are able to evade 25% of admissions for the socio-economically weaker sections and even get away with not following the infrastructure requirements.

Nitin Dalvi, an activist from Maharashtra State Student-Parent Teacher Federation, who had raised this issue, alleges that the government has been purposely delaying any action against the schools. "I had complained about these schools to the officials around three months ago, but nothing was done all this time. Who will be responsible if anything untoward happens at these schools without any state oversight," he said.

Sangave, however, said that it's the responsibility of BMC to take action against the erring schools. "I have already written a letter to the BMC Commissioner to look into this issue. If these schools are to be shut or any fin imposed on them, it has to be taken by the civic body," he said.