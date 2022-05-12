St. Xavier's to hold a graduation ceremony only for toppers

Mumbai: St Xavier’s College, Mumbai is going to be hosting a graduation ceremony in June. However, it will be held only for those students who have scored the highest marks in different subjects. The ceremony would be held on 25th June for those students who passed out from the 2019-20 (March 2020), 2020- 21 (March 2021), and 2021-22 (March 2022) batches.

The toppers from all branches (BSc, BSc IT, BA, BMS, BMM, MSc, and MA) in individual subjects are being considered for the graduation ceremony. They would be receiving an email from the college.

“Physically, it is not possible to organize like we used to, as the previous batches requested a graduation ceremony as well. It takes three days and around a hundred teachers to organize a ceremony for a single graduating batch. Hence, we are inviting toppers of each subject, making it 130 people and a regular evening program,” said the Principal, Dr. Rajendra Shinde.

“The 12th standard board results are also anticipated around 25th of June, in that case, the faculty would be caught up with admission interviews. Teachers working for five days and calling Chief Guests every day is difficult to organize in a limited space,” he continued.

“Many students discovered the notice today but it was put up on the website on May 10 itself. To accommodate the three batches, the graduation ceremony is being held for only the subject toppers. The students who appeared for the examinations had an offline examination. Whereas the previous batches have appeared for their examinations online. This is the primary sentiment that most students are expressing and as of now, the students and management have not had much dialogue,” said a student who is to graduate from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai this year.

“Those who wish to click pictures in robes will find that the college quadrangle is open for them. Secondly, we are also trying to have graduation programs at a department level where the respective students and faculty can have a small function spread throughout the week,” concluded Dr. Shinde

