Xavier Institute brings back Istoria’22, with #TrendingOffline

Istoria, an annual event hosted by the Public Relations and Corporate Communications department of Xavier Institute of Communication (XIC), a curriculum unit of St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, is back in 2022 after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. The theme #TrendingOffline, curated by the batch of 2022, focuses on the concepts of ‘reconnection’ and ‘homecoming’.

Istoria’22 is set to begin at 6 pm on the 10th of April, Sunday, and will be presented by Loco and co-sponsored by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. The XIC initiative has Aditya Birla Capital as its associate partner, ONGC as its student partner, and Campus Mirchi as its radio partner.

In order to launch Istoria 2022, the class hosted a logo reveal pre-event on March 8 at XIC which was followed by a musical evening with in-class talent backed by impromptu performances from students and faculty across St. Xavier’s. As it was Women’s Day, messages that inspired women were curated for the latter who attended the event. Apart from reels and photographs of the team of Istoria 2022, a dance challenge was also launched on Instagram - TYDxIstoria – to introduce the final performance of the evening by the Mumbai-based band The Yellow Diary.

Istoria 2022 is set to begin with a performance by the Dynamic Dance Crew, which will be followed by ‘Cult of Creatives’, a talk show tracing the journey of content through the pandemic. The panel for the talk show consists of prominent filmmakers such as Kabir Khan, Hardik Mehta, Suresh Triveni, and Nidhi Bisht. Faridoon Shahryar, a renowned Senior Entertainment Journalist will be the moderator for the talk show before the anticipated set by The Yellow Diary. The event, though free, is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Students of XIC PR batch of 2021-2022 have put up a show to bring back the splendor, beauty, and the interactive world through #TrendingOffline. Istoria’22 is a zero waste to landfills event. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to experience an evening full of music, discussion, laughter, and memories”, said Rajeev Chawla, course head of XIC Public Relations and Corporate Communications department.

