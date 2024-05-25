SSC Results 2024: Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results On May 27

Representative Image

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSHSE) has announced the result dates for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or class 10. The results will be declared at 1 pm on Monday, May 27, 2024.

The SSC exam was conducted from March 1, 2024, to March 26, 2024.

The candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the board's official website.

Following are the official website addresses.

https://mahresult.nic.in

http://sscresult.mkcl.org

https://sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

https://results.digilocker.gov.in

https://results.targetpublications.org

Schools will also be able to access the consolidated results on the website, https://mahahsscboard.in.

Over 16 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra board class 10 exam this year. To pass the SSC exam, a candidate must score at least 35% in all subjects. Last year, the SSC result was released on June 2, whereas in 2022, the result was announced on June 17.

Steps To Check SSC Result

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link.

Step 3: Enter hall ticket number, mother's name.

Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check the score.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

Once the results are released, marksheets will also be made available to candidates. The mark sheet will contain information like candidate name, seat number (roll number), total marks obtained, subjects, subject-wise marks, subject-wise maximum marks, and more.

The candidates who failed to score the minimum marks will have the option to appear for the supplementary exam. The candidates who successfully cleared the SSC exam, will be able to apply for their admissions inFirst Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11.