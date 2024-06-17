JoSAA 2024: Mock Seat Allotment List 1 Released; Counselling Choices Open Till June 18

Representational Pic

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment List/Result 1, which is now available for viewing on the official website josaa.nic.in. To access these results, candidates need to log in using their JEE Main 2024 application number and password.

The JoSAA mock seat allotment serves as a provisional allocation, giving candidates an initial idea of their likely outcomes in the counselling process. It is accessible to those who completed their choices by 8 PM on June 14.

Candidates have until 5 PM on June 18 to finalize their preferences for JoSAA counselling. This year, JoSAA is offering 59,917 seats across 21 colleges and 865 branches. Over 156,000 students have participated in JoSAA 2024 counselling, submitting more than 168 lakh choices. The complete counselling schedule is available on the official JoSAA website.

The provisional allotment allows candidates to review and decide whether to modify their choices or proceed with their selected preferences. Registration for the counselling process remains open until Tuesday, June 18.

Steps to View JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment List/Result 1:

1. Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

2. Locate and click on the ‘JoSAA Seat Allotment 1’ result link.

3. A new window will open. Enter your JEE Main roll number and password, then click “Submit”.

4. The provisional JoSAA seat allotment letter will appear on the screen.

5. Verify and download the allotment letter for future reference.

This year, 355 seats have been added across IITs, increasing the total number from 17,385 to 17,740 seats. Candidates can fill a total of 865 choices, including 295 in 23 IITs, 32 in NITs, 26 in IIITs, and 40 in GFTIs. The mock seat allotment aids students in assessing their admission chances before the final choice-locking date, providing valuable insights into available options. The second mock seat allotment result is scheduled to be declared on June 17 at 12:30 PM.