SSC Result 2024: Music Enthusiast Student Scores 88.4% In SSC

Saee Mahamulkar | File

Keeping up her passion for music, Saee Raokar Mahamulkar, a student of St. Columba Girls' School, has achieved a score of 88.40% in SSC 2024. She has been passionate about playing the sitar since the age of 6. Mhamulkar managed to practice for 1.5 hours daily during her board exams to balance her love for music with her studies.

Saee credits her elder sister for inspiring her to take up the sitar. “My elder sister used to play the sitar and I would listen to her, this inspired me to learn as well,” she recalled.

Despite her busy study schedule, she dedicated time every day to practice.“I would have classes and school most hours of the day, so I would practice 1.5 hours right after getting up and again before going to bed,” she told the Free Press Journal (FPJ).

She also mentions that she never let her passion for music distract her from her studies. "Time management is the key," she said. Playing the sitar also helped her cope with pre-exam anxiety. She shared, “It was my stress buster and would keep me calm and help me focus better.”

Mahamulkar has had the opportunity to play with renowned musicians including Pandit Ravi Chary, Anubrata Chatterjee, and Pandit Vivek Sonar. Playing music helped her bag 2 scholarships namely the Suvarna Sadhna Samiti scholarship and the PadmaVibhushan Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasiya scholarship.

Apart from Sitar, she Knows lathi-lathi, talwar baji, and Modi script as well. In the future, she wants to continue playing sitara. On the career front, she plans to pursue Law.