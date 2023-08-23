SSC MTS Admit Cards 2023 Out For Central & NE Region, Direct Link Here

SSC MTS Admit Cards 2023 Out | Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS Tier 1 Admit Card 2023 yesterday. The commission has released the hall tickets for Central and Northeastern regions. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2023 can download their admit cards through the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates must carry their SSC MTS admit card 2023 to the examination hall along with a valid photo identity proof.

Exam date for SSC MTS

The SSC MTS 2023 Tier 1 exam will be held from September 1 to September 14, 2023. The SSC MTS Hall tickets are released region-wise. Those who qualify in the Tier 1 examination will be eligible to appear for the SSC MTS Tier 2 examination.

Direct Link to Download Admit Card for Central Region

Direct Link: Download Admit Card for North Eastern Region

Steps to download SSC MTS Tier 1 Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the Admit Card section.

Go to regional websites to download your SSC MTS Hall ticket 2023.

Click on the admit card link provided there and enter your login details to access it.

SSC MTS 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the same and take its printout for further reference.

