SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023 OUT, Know How To Download

The State Selection Commission (SSC) has released the preliminary answer keys for the SSC CHSL 2023 tier 1 exam on its official website, ssc.nic.in. The commission held the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) 2023 from August 2 to 17 across the country. Candidates can also access their response sheets on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The exam is being held to fill around 1,600 Group C positions in various departments of the union government, constitutional and statutory organizations, and tribunals.

Candidates can file grievances about the preliminary answer keys from August 19 to 22. The commission will only consider submissions that are submitted online. Candidates must pay Rs 100 for each challenged question or answer.

Representations regarding the answer keys received after 6 pm on 22 August will not be entertained, the commission said. Candidates clearing the exam will be eligible for SSC CHSL Tier 2, which will be conducted on 2 November.

Steps to download:

Go to the official website- ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the SSC CHSL tentative answer key 2023 download link

A new tab will appear, click on the link

Select the exam and click submit

Key in the roll number and password generated during the registration process and submit

SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key and response key will appear

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference