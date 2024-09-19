SSC MTS 2024 Admit Cards OUT; Check Here | Representative image

Admit cards for the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exams are now released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The admit cards for those who applied for SSC MTS 2024 are now available for download on the regional SSC websites. Exam dates for the SSC MTS and Havaldar are set for September 30, 2024, through November 14, 2024.

9,583 positions will be filled by this hiring campaign, including 3,439 havaldar and 6,144 multitasking non-technical staff positions.



The SSC has made the admit cards for the MTS and Havaldar Paper 1 exams available on regional websites.

How to download?



-Go to the SSC regional website for your area.

-The "STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI-TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF, AND HAVALDAR (CBIC & CBN) EXAMINATION, 2024 TO BE HELD FROM 30/09/2024 TO 14/11/2024" link may be found on the homepage.

-Type in your birthdate and registration number or roll number.

-Print your admit card after downloading it.

It is necessary to have the admit card in order to take the exam. It includes crucial information such the candidate's name, roll number, exam location, and times. To prevent any last-minute problems, it is imperative that you download and print the admission card well in advance of the exam day.





Furthermore, candidates from the Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR), Southern Region (SR), Eastern Region (ER), and North Western Region (NWR) can now access their application status. Candidates can check the corresponding regional websites to confirm their status.