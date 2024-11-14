 SSC JE Paper II Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Last Chance To Raise Objections; Direct Link Here
SSC JE Paper II Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Last Chance To Raise Objections; Direct Link Here

SSC JE Paper II Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Last Chance To Raise Objections; Direct Link Here

Candidates can download the answer key and submit objections through the official website, ssc.gov.in. Also, late submissions will not be accepted.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the objection window for the SSC JE Paper II Answer Key 2024 today, November 14, 2024. Candidates who took the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 (Paper-II) can download the answer key and submit objections via the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Objection Window Closes Today

The Paper II answer key was released on November 11, 2024, along with the opening of the objection window. According to the official notice, candidates may submit representations regarding the Tentative Answer Keys from November 11, 2024, at 08:00 PM to November 14, 2024, at 08:00 PM. A fee of ₹100 per questioned answer is required for each objection. Submissions received after 08:00 PM today will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Direct link to raise objections 

How to Raise Objections?

To raise objections, candidates will need their registration number and password. Follow these steps:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the login link on the homepage.

A new page will open for entering your login details.

After logging in, the SSC JE Paper II Answer Key 2024 objection window will appear.

Select the question you wish to contest.

Upload the necessary documents to support your objection.

Pay the processing fee.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to print their Response Sheets, as they will not be accessible after the objection window closes. The Computer-Based Examination for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 (Paper-II) took place on November 6, 2024. For additional information, candidates can visit the official SSC website.

