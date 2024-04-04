SSC GD Answer Key: How To Raise Objection? Know Here | Representative Image

Candidates may contest the answer key for the Assam Rifles Examination 2024 by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the positions of Rifleman (GD), SSF, and Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) between April 3 and April 10 until 6:30 p.m. The cost for candidates to successfully submit their objections is Rs 100 for each contested question.

The response sheets of each candidate have also been published to the new official website, ssc.gov.in, along with the SSC Constable GD answer key. Candidates may object if they are unhappy with the responses that the commission has released.

How to Raise an Objection?



1) Go to ssc.nic.in, the official SSC website.



2) Click the "Provisional Answer Key" link on the home page. Enter the necessary login information.



3) The answer key will be displayed on the screen in a PDF file.



4) Carefully review the solution key. Save after downloading.

5) Choose the question you wish to object to in order to contest the answer key.

6) Upload relevant files. Remit the 100 rupee objection fee for each question.



7) Print off the confirmation paper for your records or future usage.



The computer-based test (CBT) version of the SSC GD Constable exam was administered from February 20 to March 7. On March 30, the commission reexamined 16,185 affected applicants at 81 exam locations due to technological issues at several test centres. Via the recruiting test, 26,146 constable positions will be filled.