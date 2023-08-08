SSC CHSL Final Result 2022 OUT At ssc.nic.in, Direct Link Here

SSC CHSL Final Result 2022 | SSC official

SSC CHSL final results 2022 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Those candidates who appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 can check their results from the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The result of Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 was declared by the Commission on May 19, 2023 and additional result of Tier I was also declared on June 2, 2023. Subsequently, Tier-II of the Examination was conducted in Computer Based Mode on July 26, 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

After the declaration of the final result of the examination, further process of Document Verification and appointment formalities will be undertaken by the allocated Department to the shortlisted candidates.

Steps to check SSC CHSL Final Result 2022:

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC CHSL Final Result 2022 available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

According to the official notice, a detailed marks of the shortlisted/ non-shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on August 11, 2023. This facility will be available on the website of the Commission till September 10, 2023.

The Final Answer Keys will also be made available on the website from August 11 to August 25, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

