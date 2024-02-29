SSC CHSL 2023 Final Results Declared, Check Scorecards Online Now At ssc.nic.in! | Representational Pic

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the final results for SSC CHSL 2023 on February 29th. Candidates can view their scorecards online by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in.

To view the results, participants are required to log in using their individual registration number and password. 1211 individuals have been provisionally selected as candidates for the advertised job openings.

Here are the steps to check the SSC CHSL final result 2023:

Visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Select the "SSC CHSL final result 2023" link.

Click on the link labeled "LIST OF CANDIDATES IN ROLL NO ORDER PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION AND SUBSEQUENT APPOINTMENT".

A PDF file containing the roll numbers and names of candidates will be displayed.

Download the SSC CHSL final result 2023.

Print a copy of the SSC CHSL final result 2023 for future reference.

The SSC CHSL tier 1 (10+2) level examination for the year 2023 took place from August 2 to 17. Subsequently, the initial answer key was published on August 19, and objections were allowed until August 22. The final answer key was declared in October of the previous year.

The objective of this recruitment drive is to hire candidates for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), postal assistant, and data entry operator (DEO) positions in different central government ministries/departments. A total of more than 14,500 candidates participated in the SSC CHSL Tier-2 exam, which took place from November 2022 to January 2023.