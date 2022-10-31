e-Paper Get App
South Korea Halloween stampede: Education Ministry confirms death of 6 students, 3 teachers

Five other students - four from Seoul and one from South Chungcheong Province were hurt during the South Korea Halloween stampede.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
South Korea Halloween stampede: Education Ministry confirms death of 6 students, 3 teachers | Twitter/ TaiwanPlus
Seoul: As of Saturday, in the Itaewon Halloween stampede, a total of 154 people lost their lives, out of which 6 were students.

On Monday, the education ministry of South Korea confirmed that five high school students and one middle school student who used to study in schools situated in the Seoul area were killed, along with three teachers – one each from Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, and Ulsan.

Additionally, five other students - four from Seoul and one from South Chungcheong Province were hurt during the stampede. According to the South Korean media, two of them are still hospitalized.

The education ministry is looking forward to work with regional education offices to provide assistance, which would include post-trauma psychological counselling. The ministry further mentioned that it would strengthen school safety education in schools.

