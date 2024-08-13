SOF Olympiad 2024-25: Schools Can Now Enroll For Olympiad, Check Registration Dates, Direct Link

SOF

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF), a national educational foundation established in 1998, aims to nurture young minds at national and international levels. SOF conducts various olympiads globally to promote science, mathematics, computer education, English, and general knowledge.

SOF conducts many olympiads at national and global levels for different subjects and classes from junior to senior secondary. The SOF Foundation conducts the following Olympiads:

- SOF International Computer Science Olympiad

- SOF National Science Olympiad

- SOF International Mathematics Olympiad

- SOF International English Olympiad

- SOF International Commerce Olympiad

- SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad

- SOF International Social Studies Olympiad

- SOF International Hindi Olympiad

Exam Dates 2024-25

SOF has released the schedule for the 2024-25 Olympiads for different subjects. Schools can choose from three dates for each olympiad. The exam dates are:

- SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO): September 19, October 4, and October 15 for classes 1-10

- SOF International English Olympiad (IEO): September 26, October 8, and November 8 for classes 1-12

- SOF National Science Olympiad (NSO): October 18, November 12, and December 3 for classes 1-12

- SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO): October 22, November 19, and December 12 for classes 1-12

- SOF International Computer Science Olympiad (ICSO): December 20, January 21, 2025 (no third date) for classes 1-10

School Registration

Schools can register for the Olympiads up to 30 days before the chosen exam date. Registrations can be sent separately or all at once. SOF has also released registration details along with the exam schedule for October, November, and December Olympiads.

This form is exclusively for schools to submit their details, student registrations, and payments to the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF). Individual students are not eligible to use this form and must register for exams through their respective schools only.

SOF Olympiad Exam Books

To prepare for the Olympiads, students can refer to the following books:

- General Olympiad Preparation Books

- MTG Books

- Olympiad Workbooks

- Concept Books

- Subject-specific books such as "Problem Solving Strategies" for mathematics and "Concepts of Physics" for Science.