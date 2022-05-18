Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and supermodel Miranda Kerr pay off student loans for Otis College graduates

Los Angeles: Otis College of Art and Design announced a ‘gift’ for the batch of students that graduated in 2022. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, who took classes at Otis College as a high school student, and his wife supermodel Miranda Kerr received honorary degrees along with Emmy nominated host Bobby Berk.

Evan and Miranda, who started the Spiegel Family Fund announced that it would be utilized to help the graduating batch of 2022 pay off their student loans. “We know that for most of you and your families the sheer burden of student debt is a heavy price. We understand that this debt can compromise your future and limit your creative ambitions. We do not want to see this happen,” said President Charles Hirschhorn.

“It is a privilege for our family to give back and support the Class of 2022, and we hope this gift will empower graduates to pursue their passions, contribute to the world, and inspire humanity for years to come,” said Spiegel and Kerr.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:33 AM IST