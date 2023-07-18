Singapore-India Hackathon Crowns 3 Winners At Grand Felicitation Ceremony | PIB

Gujarat: Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister and Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong facilitated the winner of the third edition of the Singapore-India Hackathon. This event went down on Sunday in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The hackathon was jointly organized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) of the Ministry of Education, India and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore).

Students of Nanyang Technological University, Amity University, and Dwarkadas College of Engineering bagged in the first place by developing a tool to help regulators detect potential suspects of insider trading.

Official Statements:

The Ministry of Education mentioned in a statement the blend that this event has brought between the best start-ups and students from India and Singapore. "The top winner in the startup category, Haqdarshak won for enabling 2.8 million Indians to unlock close to SGD 700 million in government welfare services. Held under the G20 Presidency in IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the hackathon’s finale brought together the best start-ups and students from India and Singapore. It was attended by over 600 students, start-ups, investors, policymakers, corporates, and academics," read the statement.

In addition, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "…going forward we must take the hackathon culture beyond the realms of STEM to find solutions to common societal challenges. Fuelled by the power of knowledge, research and innovation, both India and Singapore are committed to better preparing for the future, achieving mutual prosperity and advancing global good."

Following that, this event also brought together leading corporates and the public sector from both nations to mentor aspiring entrepreneurs, as per the official statement.

Read Also New Phase Of Partnership Between US And India Through iCET: Dharmendra Pradhan

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)