Tiruchirappalli: Several schools have received a bomb threat in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu today, October 3. A probe regarding the matter is currently underway. As many as 8 schools have received the threat so far, reported ANI.

According to reports, St. Joseph's College, Tiruchirappalli is among the schools which received a bomb threat. Bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs have reached the location.

Tamil Nadu: Bomb threat email received by several schools, including St. Joseph's College in Tiruchirappalli. Bomb disposal squad at the spot.



(This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.)