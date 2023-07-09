 SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply Today At sebi.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply Today At sebi.gov.in

SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply Today At sebi.gov.in

The official website sebi.gov.in is where applicants may currently submit their applications. The application process started on June 22.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment | File

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will close the online application window for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) - Legal Stream 2023 position today, July 9. The official website sebi.gov.in is where applicants may currently submit their applications. The application process started on June 22.

Direct link to apply for SEBI Assistant Manager

Exam Date for SEBI Assistant Manager

  • The online exams for phases I and II will take place on August 5 and September 9, respectively.

  • Phase III (Interview) dates will be announced later.

SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Application Fee: 

Candidates from the Unreserved/OBC/EWS category must pay a fee of ₹1000, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates must pay a fee of ₹100.

Read Also
Sebi Slaps ₹1 Crore Penalty On Fidelity For Violating FPI Norms
article-image

SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for the Legal Stream.

SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 educational qualification:

Candidates should possess Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute.

SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Age limit: 

The maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years as on May 31, 2023.

SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Selection Process: 

A three-stage procedure will be used for the mode of selection, with Phase I consisting of an online screening exam with two papers worth 100 marks each, Phase II consisting of an online exam with two papers worth 100 marks each, and Phase III consisting of an interview.

Steps to apply for SEBI Grade A Officer posts 2023:

  • Visit the official website at www.sebi.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ link

  • Next, click on “SEBI Recruitment Exercise - Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2023 - Legal Stream”

  • Register and proceed with the application process

  • Fill out the application form

  • Upload all the required documents

  • Pay the application fee

  • Take a printout for future reference

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 14 Night Schools Score 100% SSC Class 10 Results Despite Insufficient Teachers

Mumbai News: 14 Night Schools Score 100% SSC Class 10 Results Despite Insufficient Teachers

Canada: After Stay On Deportations Over Fake Offer Letters, Indian Students Prep For Legal Battle

Canada: After Stay On Deportations Over Fake Offer Letters, Indian Students Prep For Legal Battle

UP Govt-aided Madrasas To Receive Free NCERT Textbooks, Empty Promises say Madarsa Principals

UP Govt-aided Madrasas To Receive Free NCERT Textbooks, Empty Promises say Madarsa Principals

Teacher Beaten in Bihar for Passing Lewd Comments on Students

Teacher Beaten in Bihar for Passing Lewd Comments on Students

Himachal May Introduce AI, Machine Learning in College Curricula

Himachal May Introduce AI, Machine Learning in College Curricula