SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply Today At sebi.gov.in

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will close the online application window for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) - Legal Stream 2023 position today, July 9. The official website sebi.gov.in is where applicants may currently submit their applications. The application process started on June 22.

Exam Date for SEBI Assistant Manager

The online exams for phases I and II will take place on August 5 and September 9, respectively.

Phase III (Interview) dates will be announced later.

SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Application Fee:

Candidates from the Unreserved/OBC/EWS category must pay a fee of ₹1000, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates must pay a fee of ₹100.

SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for the Legal Stream.

SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 educational qualification:

Candidates should possess Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute.

SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Age limit:

The maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years as on May 31, 2023.

SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Selection Process:

A three-stage procedure will be used for the mode of selection, with Phase I consisting of an online screening exam with two papers worth 100 marks each, Phase II consisting of an online exam with two papers worth 100 marks each, and Phase III consisting of an interview.

Steps to apply for SEBI Grade A Officer posts 2023: