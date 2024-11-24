Schools In Faridabad & Gurgaon To Reopen After Pollution Induced Closure

Representative Image

Schools in Faridabad and Gurgaon (Delhi NCR) will resume offline classes from Monday, November 25, 2024. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has not issued any fresh notices regarding school closures due to pollution, and without a new directive, schools have sent notices to students to return for offline classes. Consequently, schools in these areas, along with other parts of Haryana, will reopen for all classes.

Improved Air Quality Leads to Resumption of Offline Classes

Previously, the DoE had announced school closures until November 23 due to high pollution levels. However, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) improving, schools are eager to resume offline classes. Although restrictions, such as bans on assemblies and outdoor activities, will continue, schools are taking necessary precautions to ensure student safety.

Parents Advised To Confirm Reopening Details

Parents are advised to check with their respective schools for specific details about the reopening and offline classes. Although many schools have sent out notices, no official DoE announcement has been made. Times Now independently confirmed this update through several public and international school associations in the region.

In Delhi, the reopening of schools remains uncertain. After the last order, the closure was shifted from GRAP IV (Graded Response Action Plan) to GRAP III measures due to the air quality still being categorized as "very poor." As GRAP III restrictions remain in place, there is no clarity on the resumption of offline classes in Delhi.

Noida and Ghaziabad Schools to Reopen After November 25

In Noida and Ghaziabad, schools were initially closed until November 25. Many public schools are expected to reopen after that date, but online classes will continue for now. Parents should stay updated on further developments in these areas.

The Haryana government may still announce the continuation of online classes in Faridabad and Gurgaon, depending on the air quality. The updates on school reopenings are based on individual notices sent out by schools in these two cities.