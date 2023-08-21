SC Refuses to Stay HC Order Permitting Interviews for Minority Seats at St Stephen's College

Supreme Court | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court interim order allowing St Stephen's College to conduct interviews for granting admission to students under the minority quota besides taking into consideration their common university entrance test (CUET) scores.



A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and P S Narasimha said any interference at this stage will create further confusion and uncertainty in the admission process.



"Taking note that the impugned order is an interim order passed by the high court in a pending writ petition, at this stage, we see no reason to interfere with the high court order," the bench said.



The apex court also asked the high court to decide the matter expeditiously considering the need for certainty in the matter.



The top court was hearing a plea filed by Delhi University and University Grants Commission challenging the July 21 order of the high court.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the varsity, sought a stay on the Delhi High Court order, contending that the selection process is still going on.



"This is a minority institution, therefore, 50 per cent of seats are filled by minority students. No difficulty with that. The question is how 50 per cent reserved seats are filled - first, strictly as per all-India merit list, i.e., CUET.



"Last year, they wanted to keep interviews for filling 50 per cent seats, DU directed them to fill 15 per cent out of this 50 per cent seats through interviews. Interviews are always a subjective thing. Because of the HC order, meritorious students are being left out," he said.



Senior advocate A Mariarputham, appearing for St Stephen's College, stated that there is an interim order, students have been selected and the classes have already commenced.



The bench said at this stage, it was not inclined to interfere with the interim order. "At this stage, there will be more confusion for students," the bench said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)