SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 59 Manager/ Deputy Manager Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here

SBI Recruitment 2025 | recruitment.sbi.bank.in

SBI Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) opened the application process for the positions of Manager (Products - Digital Platforms) and Deputy Manager (Products - Digital Platforms). Qualified candidates may apply for the positions on the official website of SBI at sbi.bank.in until October 2, 2025.

SBI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 59 openings.

1. Manager: 34

2. Deputy Manager: 25

SBI Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to the Careers tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Manager/ Deputy Manager registration 2025 link.

Step 4: Next, aspirants need to register themselves and then login to apply.

Step 5: Now, aspirants need to fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

SBI Recruitment 2025: Documents required

1. Photograph

2. Signature

3. Biodata (Format Attached)

4. Resume

5. ID Proof

6. Proof of Date of Birth

7. Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree

8. Certificate

9. Experience certificates

10. Caste Certificate / EWS Certificate (if applicable)

11. PwBD Certificate (if applicable)

12. Preferred qualification / Certification (if any)Form-16/Offer Letter/Latest Salary slip from current employer

SBI Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will be based on shortlisting and an interview. Shortlisting does not guarantee a call for an interview, as the committee constituted by the bank will determine the shortlisting parameters and select an adequate number of candidates for interaction. The bank’s decision in this regard will be final, and no correspondence will be entertained.

The interview will carry 100 marks, and the qualifying marks will be decided by the bank. A merit list will be prepared in descending order based solely on the interview scores. In case multiple candidates secure the same cut-off marks, their ranking will be determined according to their age, with the older candidate placed higher on the merit list.

Read the official notice here

SBI Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Candidates from the General/EWS/OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs 750, whilst SC/ST/PwBD aspirants are exempt from fees and intimation charges.