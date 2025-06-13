SBI PO Final Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here

SBI PO Final Result 2025 | SBI

SBI PO Final Result 2025: The State Bank of India announced the final result of SBI PO today, June 13. Candidates who participated in group exercises and personal interviews can get the SBI PO final result 2025 link online at the official website: sbi.co.in or sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings. The SBI PO final result 2025 has been made accessible in PDF format.

They should be aware that the SBI PO 2025 final result will include the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

SBI PO Final Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in or directly to sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings.

Step 2: Go to the "Careers" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Find and click on the link marked 'RECRUITMENT OF Probationary Officers - Final Result'.

Step 4: A PDF file with the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates will open.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for later reference.

SBI PO Final Result 2025: Passing criteria

To prepare for the SBI PO final result 2025, the marks from the mains test and phase 3 (group discussion and interview) are taken into consideration. The final result is calculated by normalising the candidates' scores to a total of 100. Marks in the mains examination (out of 250) are scaled down to 75, and interview scores (out of 50) are scaled down to 25.