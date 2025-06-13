 SBI PO Final Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSBI PO Final Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here

SBI PO Final Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here

SBI has announced the final result for the Probationary Officer (PO) 2025 recruitment on June 13.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
SBI PO Final Result 2025 | SBI

SBI PO Final Result 2025: The State Bank of India announced the final result of SBI PO today, June 13. Candidates who participated in group exercises and personal interviews can get the SBI PO final result 2025 link online at the official website: sbi.co.in or sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings. The SBI PO final result 2025 has been made accessible in PDF format.

They should be aware that the SBI PO 2025 final result will include the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

SBI PO Final Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in or directly to sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)

Step 2: Go to the "Careers" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Find and click on the link marked 'RECRUITMENT OF Probationary Officers - Final Result'.

Step 4: A PDF file with the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates will open.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for later reference.

SBI PO Final Result 2025: Passing criteria

To prepare for the SBI PO final result 2025, the marks from the mains test and phase 3 (group discussion and interview) are taken into consideration. The final result is calculated by normalising the candidates' scores to a total of 100. Marks in the mains examination (out of 250) are scaled down to 75, and interview scores (out of 50) are scaled down to 25.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Schools To Reopen On June 16 With ‘School Welcome Festival’; CM Devendra Fadnavis,...

Maharashtra Schools To Reopen On June 16 With ‘School Welcome Festival’; CM Devendra Fadnavis,...

Mumbai University Begins 2025-26 Admissions For Distance & Online Courses, Launches Fully Online MA...

Mumbai University Begins 2025-26 Admissions For Distance & Online Courses, Launches Fully Online MA...

Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Brainstorming Session To Plan Student-Centric Academic Year 2025-26

Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Brainstorming Session To Plan Student-Centric Academic Year 2025-26

Maharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top...

Maharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top...

MAH-BA/BSc.BEd CET 2025 Application Deadline Extended To June 23 After Low Completion Rate

MAH-BA/BSc.BEd CET 2025 Application Deadline Extended To June 23 After Low Completion Rate