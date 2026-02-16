 SBI Mains Result 2026: Announcement Expected Soon; Check Process, Scorecard Details & Salary Structure
The State Bank of India is expected to release SBI Main Result 2026 soon on the official website. Candidates can access the result by visiting the official websites sbi.co.in and sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings. Candidates should note that the scorecard can be released only a few days after the results declaration.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 12:18 PM IST
article-image

SBI Main Result 2026: The State Bank of India is expected to release SBI Main Result 2026 soon on the official website. Candidates can access the result by visiting the official websites sbi.co.in. and sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings.

The results can be downloaded by adding their login credentials, such as the username and password. Qualified candidates will be further shortlisted for final appointment. Candidates should note that the scorecard will be released only a few days after the results. 

SBI Main Result 2026: How to Check the Results?

Candidates can check the results by following the steps below:

Visit the SBI official website, sbi.co.in.

Locate and click on the Careers section on the right side of the homepage.

Now, click on RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) Mains Result link

The result will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download the PDF and save it for future reference.

SBI Main Result 2026: How to Check the Scorecard?

Candidates should note that the scorecard can be released only a few days after the results declaration:

Visit the SBI official website, sbi.co.in.

Locate and click on the scorecard link on the homepage.

Next, add the date of birth and registration number and fill the verification code asked for.

The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download the PDF and save it for future reference.

SBI Main Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Result?

Roll Number

Registration Number

Qualifying Status

Section-Wise Marks

Total Marks Scored

Overall and Section Cutoff Marks.

SBI Main Result 2026: Pay Scale and Salary Details

Basic Pay Structure: INR 24,050–64,480

Approximate In-Hand Salary: INR 42,327 (after deductions)

Detailed Pay Scale:

24,050 + 1,340 × 3 = 28,070

28,070 + 1,650 × 3 = 33,020

33,020 + 2,000 × 4 = 41,020

41,020 + 2,340 × 7 = 57,400

57,400 + 4,400 × 1 = 61,800

61,800 + 2,680 × 1 = 64,480

